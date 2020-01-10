Dhanush Seen At The Sets Of 'Pattas' Which Is Slated To Hit The Cinemas On Jan 25

Dhanush was seen at the sets of the film Pattas recently, and the director took to his Instagram page to share the pictures of the star.

The Why This Kolaveri Di singer was wearing Pattasa dark brown shirt along with a blue checked towel wrapped around him. Since the actor got the fame and attention, has been doing wonderful and applaudable work in both, Hindi and Tamil film industry. He is now going to be seen in the upcoming film, Pattas.

Read more to know about Dhanush’s latest film Pattas.

Dhanush's upcoming film, Pattas

The makers of Pattas recently released the trailer on their YouTube page which currently has managed to create a wave of excitement amongst the fans. The trailer starts with Dhanush showing off some acquired performing martial arts skills. After this, it is evident that he was a successful and famous fighter who also had his statue which was built by the local people.

The trailer suddenly cuts to Dhanush’s son who was initially a thief. It focuses on how the son tried to follow his father’s footsteps to leave the world of crime to lead an honourable life. During the end, Dhanush junior is seen entering the kickboxing stage which also hints that the movie is about revenge.

#PattasPongal sooner than expected 💥 A clean family entertainer on the cards 🥁 Mass celebrations are planned with D fans 😎 Lets meet on Jan 15th 🎉 #Pattas @SathyaJyothi_ pic.twitter.com/AoauYjtkIR — Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) January 10, 2020

