Pattas' Motion Poster Revealed; Dhanush As A Martial Arts Guru Leaves Fans Intrigued

Multiple time National Award winner Kollywood Superstar Dhanush is all set for his next movie, Pattas, after the super success of his last movie, Asuran. The first song of the movie had released a while ago and received an overwhelming response by the fans. After the first song, Chill Bro, the actor took to his social media account to share the movie's motion poster. Here are the fan reactions to it.

Fan reactions

The fifty-one-second video has left the audience very intrigued. The video opens with two people practising a form of martial arts and they can be seen using weapons, which is said to be a special type of martial arts that existed even before Kalaripayattu. The moviemakers have displayed various weapons and multiple musical instruments that are being played. Dhanush’s character is shown as a learned martial arts expert who is training a group of other people. The actor has maintained a stance that hints that the character in the movie might be a serious one.

#PattasMotionPoster - Very detailed and beautiful work !! Well done !! https://t.co/sc0SQjNZ7j — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 14, 2019

#PattasMotionPoster Looks Rocking.. So its Pongal Release For @dhanushkraja with #Darbar.. Best Wishes For the Movie D Fans.. #PattasPongal..😇 — × Kettavan Memes × (@kettavan_Memes) December 14, 2019

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

Also Read | Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's Romantic Still From Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Screams Love

Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors of Kollywood and has contributed to the film industry a lot. According to reports of a leading media portal, for this character, Dhanush underwent training in various martial arts. The last movie in which he was seen, Asuran, was well received by the audience and critics.

Also Read | 'Pattas' Official Motion Poster Features Dhanush As 'Ilaya Super Star'

Pattas: Movie updates

It has been reported to various entertainment portals that Dhanush would be seen in a double role in his next, Pattas. The actor will be seen playing the role of both father and son. The movie stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirazada along with Dhanush. Pattas has been directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thayagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. The film will hit theatres on January 16, 2020.

Also Read | Dhanush Starrer 'Rowdy Baby' Among Top 10 Viewed Videos Globally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.