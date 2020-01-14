Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

The second week of January was a real treat for the moviegoers, as many hit films like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo saw a stupendous response from fans. All the movies saw a warm welcome at the box office, and also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The coming week also has three big films releasing back-to-back. From Dhanush's Pattas to Kalyan Ram's Entha Manchivaadavuraa, have a look at some of the most anticipated south films that will hit the screens this week.

Big south movies to watch this week

Pattas

Tamil star Dhanush has amped up the excitement amongst the audience as the actor's latest film, Pattas, is just around the corner. The film stars Dhanush, Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in significant roles. The trailer of Pattas promises an action-packed martial arts adventure that is sure to please fans. Dhanush's film Pattas is all set to release on January 15, 2020.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' In India: Director Joe Russo Unveils AR Rahman's Anthem, Track Adds 'desi Tadka' To The Indomitable Will Of The Marvel Superheroes

Big Brother

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the very well-known director are all set to release their most anticipated project Big Brother. Ever since the first look from the movie was out, fans have been intrigued with its unique storyline. The movie will also feature Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sarjano Khalid in prominent roles. Helmed by Siddique, Big Brother will hit the screens on January 17, 2020.

Also Read | Dhanush And Kalaippuli S Thanu To Co-produce Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169'?

Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Helmed by Satish Vegesna, Entha Manchivaadavuraa stars Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada, Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. The film will reportedly chronicle the story of a protagonist who loses both of his parents in his childhood. All his relatives leave him alone, and he grows up as an orphan. This creates a craving desire within him to have all his relationships back into his life. He, thus, starts an organisation named 'All Is Well' to supply emotions to the need. The film is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

Also Read | Asuran and other benchmark performances of 'Kolaveri Di' singer Dhanush in Kollywood

Also Read | CONFIRMED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam After Almost A Decade, Says She’s ‘overwhelmed’ To Work With Her ‘Guru’

(Image source: Dhanush, Allu Arjun Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.