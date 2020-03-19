Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Coronavirus Special Song 'Hoga Na Corona' | WATCH

Amid the ongoing Coronovirus pandemic scare worldwide, Pooja Jain, better known as Dhinchak Pooja, an Indian YouTuber, released a Coronavirus special song. The singer is seen spreading awareness through her song where she requests everyone to wear a mask and get tested.

Titled 'Hoga Na Corona', the lyrics are:

Corona Corona

Kaam Ye Karo Na

Dua ye Karna

Ye Kisi ko ye na Hona

Hoga Na Corona

Haath tu dhona

Jaldi se Sona

Time Na Khona

Tension tum lo na

Babu ho ya Sona

Baad mein na Rona

Mazaak Mein Na Lona

The singer is known for her cringe pop songs and the constant trolling that she receives. However, the singer doesn’t seem to fathom with all the hate she gets and rather continues to do what she is best at.

She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2017.

