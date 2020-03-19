The Debate
Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Coronavirus Special Song 'Hoga Na Corona' | WATCH

Amid the ongoing Coronovirus pandemic scare worldwide, Pooja Jain, better known as Dhinchak Pooja, an Indian YouTuber, released a Coronavirus special song.

Dhinchak Pooja

Amid the ongoing Coronovirus pandemic scare worldwide, Pooja Jain, better known as Dhinchak Pooja, an Indian YouTuber, released a Coronavirus special song. The singer is seen spreading awareness through her song where she requests everyone to wear a mask and get tested.

Titled 'Hoga Na Corona', the lyrics are:

Corona Corona
Kaam Ye Karo Na
Dua ye Karna
Ye Kisi ko ye na Hona

Hoga Na Corona
Haath tu dhona
Jaldi se Sona
Time Na Khona

Tension tum lo na
Babu ho ya Sona
Baad mein na Rona
Mazaak Mein Na Lona

The singer is known for her cringe pop songs and the constant trolling that she receives. However, the singer doesn’t seem to fathom with all the hate she gets and rather continues to do what she is best at.

She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2017.

Baba Sehgal shares Coronavirus 'se bachne ka Indian tareeka' & tips in song; wins praises

 

 

