Dileep Responds To Questions Regarding Working With Manju Warrier In Future

Dileep’s latest film, My Santa and Manju Warrier’s film, Poovankozhi are both running in the theatres currently. The audience has given a thumbs up to both the films. Here is what Dileep had to say about working alongside his ex-wife.

Dileep talks about Manju Warrier

In a recent interview with a leading news channel, Mollywood superstar Dileep was asked whether he would like to share screen space with his ex-wife, Manju Warrier. To this, Dileep replied that there is no feud between the two and he does not have any problem in working with her. He also added that if the makers of the film think that no one other than her could portray the character better than her then he would be happy to work with her.

Following the sexual assault cases in 2017, many film organisations across the country decided to protest against Dileep especially Women in Cinema Collective. When asked to comment on the same, Dileep said that he holds high regards for all the members of the organisation. He also said that he wishes all of them a bucketful of good luck and happiness.

The Women in Cinema Collective was formed after the allegations against Dileep rose to the surface. The organisation has been working to provide the victim with quick justice. In April 2019, the government has frozen all cases against him for now until newer developments.

Dileep and Manju Warrier got married in 1998. The couple filed for a divorce in 2014 after being together for 16 years. They even have a daughter together. Dileep then went on and married his Meesa Madhavan co-star Kavya Madhavan in 2016. The couple recently welcomed their first child, Mahalaxmi, together in 2018.

