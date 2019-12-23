Manju Warrier: Here's All You Need To Know About The Malayalam Actor

South Indian actor Manju Warrier has predominately worked in the Malayalam film industry. She is one of the most successful actors and is known as 'lady superstar' of Malayalam cinema. Apart from being an actor, she is also a well-known dancer. She often posts pictures for her dance performances on her Instagram account. Check out the pictures here.

Personal life

Manju Warrier was born on September 10, 1978, in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, India. She got married to fellow actor Dileep in 1998. Manju discontinued her career as an actor after her marriage. The couple parted ways in 2015, and Manju made her comeback to films after a sabbatical of 14-years. She has an elder brother named Madhu Warrier who is also an actor as well as a producer.

Professional life

Manju Warrier made her debut in cinema at the young age of 16 in the movie Sakshyam in 1995. She is best known for her films Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Thooval Kottaram (1996), Summer in Bethlehem, Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu (1997), Kanmadam (1998), and Pathram (1999). Her comeback movie How Old Are You (2014) was a commercial as well as a critical success. She is last seen in the movie Prathi Poovan Kozhi, which released this month.

Awards and accolades

Manju Warrier won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her film Ee Puzhayum Kadannu. She has also won the Filmfare Award for four consecutive years for Best Actress from the year 1996 to 1999. She has also won the 46th National Film Award in 1998 for her film Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. Manju Warrier won the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards last year for Best Actress for her movie Udaharanam Sujatha. She has reportedly won 36 awards till date and has been nominated for 9 awards.

