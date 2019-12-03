Diljit Dosanjh Wraps First Schedule Of Jodi, Announces With A Sweet Picture, See Pic

Diljit Dosanjh announced through an Instagram post that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his film Jodi. The Udta Punjab actor has been paired opposite Nimrat Khaira for the first time. Read on to know more about this story.

Diljit Dosanjh wraps the first schedule of Jodi

Diljit Dosanjh has several projects in the pipeline. The Udta Punjab actor is currently focusing on his upcoming films. Diljit Dosanjh is already three films old in Bollywood. The Punjabi singer and actor are currently busy promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz. Apart from this Diljit Dosanjh also updated his fans regarding his film Jodi. He recently posted a picture from the sets of his film Jodi. Diljit announced that he has wrapped the first schedule of the film.

In his post, Diljit Dosanjh stated that he has wrapped the first schedule of his film Jodi. He also announced the release date of the film. Jodi is set to release on June 26, 2020. He tagged the director of the film Amberdeep Singh in the post and thanked him as well. Apart from Amberdeep Diljit he also tagged other people who part of the film. In the picture shared by Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira is sporting a red and green Punjabi suit while her makeup is pretty minimal. The on-screen couple is sitting on a tanga in the picture. Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s post here.

Apart from Jodi Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Good Newwz. The film is produced by Dharma Productions. Good Newwz is a funny take pregnancy drama and show how the lives of two couple get connected due to their attempt at conceiving a baby. The trailer of the film received a good response. Even the songs of this film are turning out to be chartbusters. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27 this year.

