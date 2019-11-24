Good Newwz Introduces Diljit Dosanjh's Character & 'spam-phaida Confusion Syndrome'

Good Newwz is just around the corner as the film is set to release next month on December 27. The makers of the film took to Instagram and shared actor Diljit Dosanjh's character's medical report in their trademark format. Earlier on Saturday, similar reports of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's characters' were shared with fans online.

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's introduction as Honey Batra:

Diljit Dosanjh's character Honey Batra seems to be a victim of the 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome'. Even in the midst of confusion, he is apparently stubborn and does not give others any personal space. The prescribed treatment for the character of Honey Batra is that he should learn to give space to others - not the outer space kind. Diljit Dosanjh is featured in the medical report wearing a turban on his head and innocence on his face.

Diljit will be seen playing the role of a loud and outspoken Sikh in the movie. The trailer of the film revealed his character as the confused man who tries to make sense of the confusion created by the doctors at the IVF clinic. The plot of the film revolves around the goof-up in the sperm samples of Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh's character.

Take a look at the trailer:

Diljit Dosanjh - the artist

Diljit Dosanjh has made quite an impact with his acting skills in Punjabi as well as Hindi films. The actor was seen in a number of films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma and Sardaarji among others through which he proved his mettle as an actor. Diljit is also an accomplished singer and has sung some of the most popular and melodious songs in different films and albums.

