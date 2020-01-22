Disha Patani And Esha Gupta In Beachwear - Who Looks Better?

Esha Gupta is a populaer Indian film actor, model and the winner of the Miss India International title of 2007. She has established a career in Bollywood films, but so has Disha Patani now. Both actors have a firm footing in the Indian film industry. Although Esha has worked in several movies, while Disha has not, both are equally popular for their distinctive style and alluring looks. Patani is also set for her upcoming film Malang, which is going to release next month. And these actors can certainly slay the beach look. Let’s take a look at Disha Patani's photos in beachwear.

Also read:Esha Gupta Gives 'boss-lady' Vibes In These Glamorous Pantsuit Looks

Also read: Disha Patani Reveals How She Avoids Her Cravings For Sugar And Chocolates

This is from the upcoming film Malang. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role. Disha looks effortlessly alluring here in this vibrant bikini. Here are some more pictures.

Disha is always on top of her bikini game. From traditional outfits to beachwear, the actor never fails to look classy. Disha has always given fans her best looks.

Esha Gupta's photos in beachwear

Esha Gupta is popular for her stunning looks. The Jannat 2 actor can be seen in several styles of bikinis in the photos. The actor is also capable of pulling off the bikini look impeccably. Esha Gupta continues to give us some major style goals and makes us want to prepare for the summer body in advance.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.