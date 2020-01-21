Disha Patani Reveals How She Avoids Her Cravings For Sugar And Chocolates

Disha Patani's love for staying fit and fab is evident from her posts on social media. The Bharat actor's Instagram is filled with videos of her workout sessions at the gym. Although being a fitness enthusiast, Disha too craves for sugar and chocolates but recently revealed her way of dealing with such cravings. Disha Patani talks about maintaining her healthy lifestyle.

Also Read | Disha Patani Keeps Fans Hooked As She Poses In Orange Bikini On 'Malang' Sets; See Pics

Also Read | Disha Patani Sets The Internet On Fire In Stunning Orange Bikini From 'Malang', See Pic

Disha Patani's diet comprises cheat days too?

Disha Patani's fitness has always been the talk of the town as the actor frequently keeps posting videos of her workout sessions. Recently, Patani was roped in as one of the brand ambassadors of the Washington Apple Commission in India who also launched a campaign called #WashingtonApplesKuchKhaasHai featuring its brand ambassadors.

In an interview at the event of Washington Apple Commission, Disha opened up about how she deals with her cravings for sugar and chocolate. She stated that as an artist, she really believes in fitness, not just because she has to look a certain way, but as a person too, she really enjoys a lot of physical activities and looks for options and stuff that she can eat that will help her and her health.

Also Read | Disha Patani Underwent Extensive Training To Master Underwater Sequences For 'Malang'

Adding more to her statement, Patani also said that she loves both sugar and chocolates while has her cheat days too, but when she is not cheating, she always looks for some sort of a snack which will fill her up and will also kind of destroy her sugar craving. She later added that she loves apple as it is a wholesome fruit. Concluding her statement, she said that health is a lifestyle and it is not something that one can do for a day or week or month.

Also Read | Disha Patani Finds New Way To Promote 'Malang' While Confessing Her Love For Chai; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.