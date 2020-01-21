Esha Gupta Gives 'boss-lady' Vibes In These Glamorous Pantsuit Looks

Esha Gupta debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jannat 2. The actor was widely loved and appreciated for her performance alongside Emraan Hashmi. Esha is also known to be very active on social media flooding it periodically with captivating pictures of herself.

She sets the internet on fire with her adorable looks and pictures. She recently shared some of her gorgeous pantsuit pictures that made her fans go gaga over her 'boss-lady' look. Here are the best pantsuit looks of the actor to take fashion cues from to rock the pantsuit attire like a pro.

Shine in style:

Pantsuits are not just formal pieces to wear at work but they can also be sported at the parties. Esha Gupta's all-green pantsuit is a perfect party piece that will make you look glamorous and stylish. Apart from the green blingy pantsuit, Esha also sported some other pantsuits that one can opt for parties to look more chic and dapper.

Formal pantsuit looks

Bored with normal ways of styling pantsuit to work. Do not worry here are some of Esha's best formal pantsuit looks to take fashion lessons from. This fashion idea will help you look more dapper as well as fashionable and will add a little bit of twist to your everyday office look.

Image Courtesy: Esha Gupta Instagram

