Dulquer Salmaan Feels 'Naked' During Intimate Scenes; Reveals His Trick To Shooting Them

Dulqueer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 comedy-drama Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The actor already seems to have made his place in the Bollywood industry as he was last seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor. Dulqueer Salmaan was recently a guest on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha and discussed a variety of topics. The actor also confessed how he feels while doing intimate scenes in films, adding that he sometimes feel "naked" while shooting such scenes.

Dulqueer Salmaan on shooting intimate scenes

Speaking with Neha, Dulqueer Salmaan stated that his hands generally tend to shake while doing intimate scenes. He also revealed one of his tricks while engaging in such scenes. He said that he simply tucks the women’s hair behind her ear to feel more connected to his co-star. Dulquer revealed that he finds it very endearing even in real life. However, in real life, it is a lot easier for him as the person is familiar to him. He added that he shares a familiarity with his wife and even with his sister or mother. He further clarified that whenever he shares a physical contact or affection with them, it is easier for him in real life.

On the set, however, he claims that it has been a little difficult for him when he is with a co-star. Dulquer added that he is always worried whether his co-star will think of him as a jerk trying to get a kick out of the scene. He believes that women are always quick to find out and that they are very sharp at seeing this and always amused by this. This is when he feels he is naked, as women can see right through him and what he is going through. He said that some people like Sonam Kapoor are very sweet about it but those intimate scenes are still not his favourite things to shoot.

Dulquer Salmaan still struggling with stardom

Dulquer Salmaan also added that he is still grappling with the whole idea of stardom. He said that is yet to realise he is a star. Dulquer constantly feels that need to prove himself, which drives him to a point where he picks up roles or movies that challenge him.

