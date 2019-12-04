Dulquer Salmaan Aces The Suit Just Perfectly And These Pictures Are Proof

Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor who is mostly famous for his work in south Indian cinema. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan. The actor has a huge fan following for his acting as well as fashion sense. Here is a look at four of his blazer and suit looks that the actor aced perfectly.

1. Dulquer Salmaan can be seen wearing a classy dark brown suit in this picture. He can be seen wearing a corduroy material suit in this picture. He is also wearing a brown tie with the suit. He has completed the look with a pair of light brown leather shoes.

2. Dulquer Salmaan can be seen slaying a brown suit in this picture. The actor can be seen wearing a brown suit in the picture. He can also be seen wearing a check design tie with the suit. He is wearing a pair of light brown leather shoes with the look.

3. In this picture, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen pulling off a blue suit in a casual yet classy manner. He can be seen wearing a white round-neck T-shirt with a blue coat. He has paired the look with a pair of white shoes in the post made on his official Instagram handle.

4. In this picture, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen carrying a casual look with a blazer Her can be seen wearing a blue blazer on a white T-shirt. He can be seen pairing the white T-shirt with a light brown pair of pants. He has completed the look with white shoes.

