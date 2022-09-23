Dulquer Salmaan Reveals How His Father Mammootty Faced Criticism; 'heard Stories Of Him..'

While Dulquer Salmaan is currently promoting his movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist in full swing, he recently shed light on the criticism his father Mammootty faced during the initial days of his career. The actor even revealed how criticism from people nowadays did not affect them.

Dulquer Salmaan reflects on his father facing criticism

During a recent chat with Siddharth Kanan, Duqluer Salmaan talked about his father facing criticism and revealed how he was too young to understand why his father was being criticised. He further recalled how he heard stories of him being written off while critics kept changing their opinions. Dulquer Salmaan then added how they had no idea where those people were nor did they affect them at present.

“I’ve heard stories of him being written off. So he tells me that - like if I read something hurtful and I’m upset – and he’s like, you know in the 80s there were people try to write me off, think he’s finished, and what not. I don’t know where those people are now.’ Like, critics also keep changing. I don’t think the people affect us today. I don’t think the people who affected me in 2012 or 2013 are the same ones affecting me now. Because we only keep reading the negative things. But we are not really tracking who these people are,” he said.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with ANI, Dulquer Salmaan also shed light on how trolling affected him because he always put in sincere and honest work. Stating further, he mentioned that there were days when it was hurtful but he kept moving forward. "But there are days when it’s hurtful and days when it affects you but like any of us, we cannot dwell on it for too long, we keep on moving forward.. I think the best way to keep them quiet is to keep working hard with your movies and the new role that you do, hopefully, keep impressing different sets of people,” he added.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan