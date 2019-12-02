Dulquer Salman's Best Malayalam Movies That Are A Must-watch

South superstar Dulquer Salman is known for his acting in various Malayalam films. He recently starred in the Bollywood movie The Zoya Factor, wherein he was paired opposite Sonam Kapoor. Here is a list of Dulquer Salman's movies that will make you fall in love with his acting.

Dulquer Salman's Malayalam movies

Charlie

The movie released on December 24, 2015, but today also is marked as one of the best films of his career. The romantic drama film is directed by Martin Prakkat. The lead actor Dulquer Salman played the role of Charlie in the movie. The film also won eight awards at the forty-sixth Kerala state Film awards.

Bangalore Days

It is again a romantic comedy film which tops the list. The movie was directed by Anjali Menon and bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Sophia Paul. He played the role of Arjun in the movie who is a Bike Mechanic.

Kammatipaadam

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R Achari, Shine Tom Chacko. Dulquer essayed the role of Krishnan in the movie. The movie is about mafias and how urbanisation of Kochi took place over the plight of the Dalits. The action drama is directed by Rajeev Ravi and produced by Prem Menon.

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi

A total entertaining and comedy film. Dulquer plays the role of Jones Isaac in the movie. The movie also stars Jacob Gregory, Aparna Gopinath, Tovino Thomas and S. P. Sreekumar. The movie released on June 14, 2013. The comedy film is directed by Martin Prakkat and bankrolled by Shibu Thameens.

Ustad Hotel

The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan, Nithya Menen, Siddique, Mamukkoya, Lena, Asif Ali and Jishnu. The plot of the movie is about a young man named Faizal (Dulquer Salmaan) who studies in abroad as a chef against the wish of his father. The movie is directed by Anwar Rasheed.

