'Dabangg 3' Star Salman Khan Shares Candid Picture From Launch Event Of His New Song

Bollywood News

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Here is a look at the BTS picture which was shared by Salman Khan on his official Instagram.

dabangg 3

The latest installment of the Dabangg franchise has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the audience lately. A song from the film was released recently called Munna Badnaam Hua. Actor Salman Khan, who plays the lead role in the film, shared a picture with the director from the event where the song was launched.

Salman Khan shares a BTS picture with director Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan has recently shared a picture with the director of Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva. In the picture, the two can be seen having a candid moment. In the picture posted, Prabhu Deva can be seen wearing a white shirt with a cartoonish figure on it. On the other hand, Salman Khan can be seen sitting on the floor wearing a black blazer with a black T-shirt. In the caption for the post, Salman Khan has mentioned that the candid picture is from the event that was held to launch the song Munna Badnaam Hua. People can be seen discussing Salman Khan's stylish look in the comments section. Have a look at the picture here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Dabangg 3 is a film directed by Prabhu Deva. The story of the film has been written by Salman Khan, who plays the role of Chulbul Pandey, the leading character of the film. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar, amongst others. The film is being produced by Arbaaz Khan. Dabangg 3 will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Read | ‘Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Songs Should Be A Hit’, Say Sajid-Wajid

Also Read | Salman Khan Would Like To Remake His 1991 Film Love

Fans love Munna Badnaam Hua

Munna Badnaam Hua is another version of the Dabangg song, Munni Badnaam Hui, which was a huge hit amongst the audience. Fans have been loving the song so far. Here is a look at a few of the reactions the song has received.

Read | Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Lands Into Controversy, Hindu Samiti Demands Halt On Certification

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Salman Khan Fumes At 'worst Kind Of Shaitans', Calls For United Fight

 

 

