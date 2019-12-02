'Dabangg 3' Star Salman Khan Shares Candid Picture From Launch Event Of His New Song

The latest installment of the Dabangg franchise has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the audience lately. A song from the film was released recently called Munna Badnaam Hua. Actor Salman Khan, who plays the lead role in the film, shared a picture with the director from the event where the song was launched.

Salman Khan shares a BTS picture with director Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan has recently shared a picture with the director of Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva. In the picture, the two can be seen having a candid moment. In the picture posted, Prabhu Deva can be seen wearing a white shirt with a cartoonish figure on it. On the other hand, Salman Khan can be seen sitting on the floor wearing a black blazer with a black T-shirt. In the caption for the post, Salman Khan has mentioned that the candid picture is from the event that was held to launch the song Munna Badnaam Hua. People can be seen discussing Salman Khan's stylish look in the comments section. Have a look at the picture here.

Dabangg 3 is a film directed by Prabhu Deva. The story of the film has been written by Salman Khan, who plays the role of Chulbul Pandey, the leading character of the film. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar, amongst others. The film is being produced by Arbaaz Khan. Dabangg 3 will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Fans love Munna Badnaam Hua

Munna Badnaam Hua is another version of the Dabangg song, Munni Badnaam Hui, which was a huge hit amongst the audience. Fans have been loving the song so far. Here is a look at a few of the reactions the song has received.

If there was an award for a person to come-up with maximum hook-steps, undoubtedly it would go to @BeingSalmanKhan. The belt step is a RIOT in #MunnaBadnaamHua. #Dabangg3 has got even hotter with just 20-days left for release. Countdown Begins!https://t.co/7QVQWKCZO4 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 30, 2019

!!! RECORD ALERT !!!



Fastest 100K Likes on Bollywood Movie Song.



1. #MunnaBadnaamHua - 38min

2. #JaiJaiShivShankar - 42min

3. #Ghungroo - 57min

4. #SlowMotion - 58min



CHARBUSTER Munna Badnam Hua...!!! — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) November 30, 2019

Drive,energy,HUNGER in @BeingSalmanKhan is at a feverish pitch right now. He's super fit and he wants to make a point that when Tiger is on the prowl, everyone else gets eclipsed.



Even when he's matching steps with the magician @PDdancing, Salman shines!#MunnaBadnaamHua — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 30, 2019

