Eminent Indian Dansuese Amala Shankar Passes Away At 101 In Kolkata

Acclaimed Indian danseuse Amala Shankar who was 101 died in Kolkata on Friday. Her granddaughter, Sreenanda Sarkar took to Twitter to inform all about the sad news of living matriarch of Shankar family's demise.

"Today my thamma (grandmother) left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month (June). Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. This is the end of an era. Love you Thamma. Thank you for everything,” tweeted Sreenanda Shankar, her grand-daughter on Friday morning.

Amala Shankar was the widow of dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar and mother of musician Ananda Shankar and actress Mamata Shankar. She was also the sister-in-law of musician and composer Ravi Shankar. In 1931, Amala Shankar met Uday Shankar at the International Colonial Exhibition in Paris, whom she married in 1942.

She joined Uday Shankar's dance troupe and started performing across the world and thus began a historic journey.

"My mother always wanted such a peaceful death, she passed away in her sleep. She wanted this. Everyone who was around her has learnt so much from her." said Mamata Shankar, her daughter on Friday.

Amala Shankar's craft was not only limited to dancing but also acted in the film Kalpana which was written, co-produced, and directed by husband Uday Shankar.

Kalpana was the first film to present an Indian classical dancer in the leading role and was entirely shot as a dance ballet and a fantasy, where she played the role of Uma.

Amala Shankar was active even in her early 90s. She was awarded Banga Vibhushan by the West Bengal government in 2011 for her contributions in the field of art. A gun salute was given by the state government in a way to pay respect to the late artist.

