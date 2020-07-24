Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Summons To Kangana Ranaut Via Post, Likely To Testify Soon

Kangana Ranaut will receive her summons to testify and record statements in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide via post as confirmed by Mumbai Police sources. The city police have reportedly sent a fresh notice to Kangana's house at Manali through post on Friday morning summoning her to give her input in the investigative probe into the possible reasons behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Kangana Ranaut had slammed Mumbai Police in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stating that their investigation of the actor's suicide is a complete sham. She levelled a number of allegations about Bollywood lobbies- alleging a systematic boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Queen actor had also stated that she is ready to testify to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case if need be.

Kangana has been at the forefront of attacking the big names of the film industry over nepotism, favouritism and negative reportage in the wake of Sushant’s death. She claimed that Sushant's career was ‘systematically sabotaged’ by industry bigwigs whom she labelled as the 'real powerful people' and had called out Mumbai Police for not recording their statements. Two names she mentioned in the interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know — Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, have been questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Probe into Sushant's suicide

Rumi Jaffery, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among over 35 names questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play in the death and stated the death cause as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, the outrage among netizens and fans after the actor's death has brought forth many names of people who could possibly have affected Sushant Singh Rajput to an extent that he chose to end his life.

