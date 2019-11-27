EXO Make Their Long-awaited Comeback With New MV 'Obsession'

K-pop boy group EXO made their comeback after almost a year with their sixth full-length album Obsession. Obsession was released at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album includes ten tracks – Obsession, Trouble, Jekyll, Groove, Ya Ya Ya, Baby You Are, Non Stop, Day After Day, Butterfly Effect and Obsession (Chinese version). EXO released the teaser for Obsession’s MV earlier on the same day at 12:00 PM KST (8:30 AM IST).

EXO tap into their dark side with their new MV Obsession

The MV is a visual treat and shows EXO members fighting with alternate versions of themselves. Their entire album will revolve around various emotions that emerge from the clash between EXO and X-EXO (the name given to the clones). Obsession is a hip-hop dance song, while other songs cover various genres like trap reggae and dance-pop. Prior to and after the release, EXO-Ls (EXO's fanbase) trended the hashtags OBSESSEDwithEXO, OBSESSION, EXOonearewe and EXO6thReport.

#EXO’s 6th full-length album ‘#OBSESSION’ has been released!



Get your Digital Booklet with exclusive group photo and all members’ handwritten messages to EXO-L by downloading the album on iTunes right now!



☑️Download Link: https://t.co/ATMnEYHsMt#엑소 #weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/1NlcWmJXs0 — EXO (@weareoneEXO) November 27, 2019

Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun are the nine members of EXO. However, D.O and Xiumin are currently enlisted in the Korean military and are not a part of this comeback. Lay, who is EXO’s Chinese member, was also not a part of the album. EXO’s last album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo, was released on November 2, 2018. EXO shot to fame after their 2013 hit song Growl.

