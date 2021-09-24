Explained: What Is Amazon's New 'Prime Video Channels'; Check Subscription Rates Here

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the launch of Prime Video Channels in India to offer users a plethora of content across various video streaming services. The eight subscription-based OTT apps are being made available to all Prime members at discounted prices. With this recent feat, the streamer will access content from apps such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV, with Amazon announcing it will add many more channels to its platform.

The add on subscription service of these popular OTT platforms will be available on Amazon's official site and are set to launch from Friday, September 24. The new initiative will reduce content consumers' hassle to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords, without worrying about the different billing dates.

More about Amazon's 'Prime Video Channels'

These channels will allow Prime members to binge-watch several shows, documentaries, movies from these aforementioned streaming platforms, with users paying for the services they choose. The members have an option of availing of the introductory annual subscription offers given away by the channel partners. Apart from this, the medium will also allow one to get personalised recommendations, all in one place, without having to switch from the Prime Video app or website.

What are Prime Video Channels' subscription rates?

Discovery+ subscription can be availed at Rs 299/year

DocuBay subscription can be availed at Rs 499/year

Eros Now subscription can be availed at Rs 299/ year

Hoichoi subscription can be availed at Rs 599/year

ManoramaMAX subscription can be availed at Rs 699/year

Lionsgate play subscription can be availed at Rs 699/year

Shorts TV subscription can be availed at Rs 299/year

MUBI subscription can be availed at Rs 1999/year

The streaming can be done using the Amazon Prime Video App for smart TVs, Fire TV sticks, mobile devices, Fire TV, Apple TV among others. Amazon Prime Video India's country manager, Gaurav Gandhi, mentioned how this new initiative is the next stepping stone in the company's journey to entertain the Indian audience by creating a first of its kind video entertainment marketplace which is set o not only spoil the consumers for choices but also benefit the other platforms who will leverage their collaboration with the streamer.

