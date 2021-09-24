Last Updated:

Explained: What Is Amazon's New 'Prime Video Channels'; Check Subscription Rates Here

Amazon has launched Prime Video Channels in India, aiding the prime members to access content across eight subscription-based platforms in one place.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Amazon Prime video channels

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK


E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the launch of Prime Video Channels in India to offer users a plethora of content across various video streaming services. The eight subscription-based OTT apps are being made available to all Prime members at discounted prices. With this recent feat, the streamer will access content from apps such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV, with Amazon announcing it will add many more channels to its platform. 

The add on subscription service of these popular OTT platforms will be available on Amazon's official site and are set to launch from Friday, September 24. The new initiative will reduce content consumers' hassle to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords, without worrying about the different billing dates. 

More about Amazon's 'Prime Video Channels'

These channels will allow Prime members to binge-watch several shows, documentaries, movies from these aforementioned streaming platforms, with users paying for the services they choose. The members have an option of availing of the introductory annual subscription offers given away by the channel partners. Apart from this, the medium will also allow one to get personalised recommendations, all in one place, without having to switch from the Prime Video app or website.

READ | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Smartphones and Laptops

What are Prime Video Channels' subscription rates? 

  • Discovery+ subscription can be availed at Rs 299/year

  • DocuBay subscription can be availed at Rs 499/year

  • Eros Now subscription can be availed at Rs 299/ year

  • Hoichoi subscription can be availed at Rs 599/year

  • ManoramaMAX subscription can be availed at Rs 699/year

  • Lionsgate play subscription can be availed at Rs 699/year

  • Shorts TV subscription can be availed at Rs 299/year

  • MUBI subscription can be availed at Rs 1999/year

The streaming can be done using the Amazon Prime Video App for smart TVs, Fire TV sticks, mobile devices, Fire TV, Apple TV among others. Amazon Prime Video India's country manager, Gaurav Gandhi, mentioned how this new initiative is the next stepping stone in the company's journey to entertain the Indian audience by creating a first of its kind video entertainment marketplace which is set o not only spoil the consumers for choices but also benefit the other platforms who will leverage their collaboration with the streamer.

READ | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Check out list of smartphone accessories to buy from sale

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | Here's how you can change profile photo to characters from movies on Amazon Prime
READ | Amazon Prime announces release date of Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish' with Nani as lead
READ | Amazon Prime launches Prime Video Channels; users to get Discovery+, Eros Now & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Amazon Prime, what is prime video channels, prime video channels subscription rate
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND