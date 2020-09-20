'Gabriella Demetriades Copies A '99-dollar Bag' & Sells For Rs 12,800', Claims Diet Sabya

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides is yet again on Diet Sabya's timeline! The anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya has accused Deme Love By Gabriella for ripping off a bag from another label. Gabriella, who has her own fashion line called 'Deme_Love', recently launched a bag that is worth INR 12,800 but fashion critic Diet Sabya claims that the bag is a blatant copy of a '99 dollar Frasier Sterling bag'. One user commented saying, "99$+ custom duty +logo cost + photoshoot= INR 12,800. DS you are bad at Calculations"

Gabriella's fashion label hit back at Diet Sabya and dropped a comment on the post saying, "Awwwwww lack of content had to get you to come after us, it had been awhile 🤣🤣🤣 check your dm for the other 100000 brands that have done cow print bags." Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out artists, organisations for plagiarism.

A user after reading the above comment said, "copy and steal, designs and peoples money.. is what she does !!! I paid her the entire money to make 2 outifts for me, she never gave the outfits and nor my money.," the other wrote, "And they have the audacity to defend their copy cat behaviour lol....I’m shook." [sic]

