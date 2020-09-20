Last Updated:

'Gabriella Demetriades Copies A '99-dollar Bag' & Sells For Rs 12,800', Claims Diet Sabya

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides is yet again on Diet Sabya's timeline, this time for blatantly copying a handbag design. See picture —

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides is yet again on Diet Sabya's timeline! The anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya has accused Deme Love By Gabriella for ripping off a bag from another label. Gabriella, who has her own fashion line called 'Deme_Love', recently launched a bag that is worth INR 12,800 but fashion critic Diet Sabya claims that the bag is a blatant copy of a '99 dollar Frasier Sterling bag'. One user commented saying, "99$+ custom duty +logo cost + photoshoot= INR 12,800. DS you are bad at Calculations"

Gabriella's fashion label hit back at Diet Sabya and dropped a comment on the post saying, "Awwwwww lack of content had to get you to come after us, it had been awhile 🤣🤣🤣 check your dm for the other 100000 brands that have done cow print bags." Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out artists, organisations for plagiarism. 

A user after reading the above comment said, "copy and steal, designs and peoples money.. is what she does !!! I paid her the entire money to make 2 outifts for me, she never gave the outfits and nor my money.," the other wrote, "And they have the audacity to defend their copy cat behaviour lol....I’m shook." [sic]

