Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Jr NTR, R Madhavan & More Celebs Pen Wishes On Auspicious Occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrated with huge pomp and fervour across India. The entertainment industry is also celebrating the auspicious occasion, with celebrities like Jr NTR, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and more extending heartfelt wishes to their fans and well-wishers.

Jr NTR, R Madhavan & more celebs extend wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

RRR star Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 31, and penned a brief note wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. Meanwhile, R Madhavan took to social media and wrote, "Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day. *Ganpati Bappa Maurya*."

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 31, 2022

Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day.❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

*Ganpati Bappa Maurya* pic.twitter.com/CvhbIqkQHx — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 31, 2022

On the other hand, superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also shared special posts celebrating lord Ganesha. "Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings," the Sooryavanshi star wrote. On the other hand, Ajay shared a throwback video of him seeking the Lord's blessings at a temple, while Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan also sent across their greetings.

Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O7uV1fDoz6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2022

