Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Simple Ganpati Decoration Ideas To Welcome Lord Ganesha At Home

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 around the corner, fans have kick-started their preparation to welcome Lord Ganesha with great pomp and show. From cleaning houses to making delicious sweets and modaks, devotees have been leaving no stone unturned to dwell in the festive fervour and prep up for the jubilant festival.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan which is falling this year on September 9.

Ganpati decoration ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Every year, devotees who welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes, decorate their houses magnificently. This year, are you still stuck with some Ganpati decoration ideas and need inspiration? With just a few days left for the festival to begin, we have curated a list of decoration ideas that you can simply adopt while enjoying the festivities.

Diyas

Any Indian festival is incomplete without Diya decorations. Diyas bring a lot of positive energy and brighten things up. This year for Ganesh Chaturthi, one can simply purchase Diyas to beautify the Ganesh temple at your house.

Decorative lights

Illuminating your house during Ganesh Chaturthi with decorative lights is the best way to add an extra spark to the decorations. The light not only brightens up the mood but also enhances the look of your temple and house during the festival.

Flower decorations

One of the oldest and most popular means of decoration is flowers. They can offer a lot of versatility to create simple as well as elaborate Ganpati mandap decorations. One can mix-match artificial flowers with fresh ones and decorate the house along with the temple to add more charm. From roses, and marigolds to carnations and lilies, popular varieties can be used for decoration.

Rangoli

Rangolis not only served the purpose of decoration during Diwali, but it adds aesthetic value to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For Ganesh puja, one can choose beautiful patterns of Rangoli to adorn outside the temple and the main entrance to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Origami sheets

If you have a creative side and you want to put it into constructive use, then using origami sheets is the best way to decorate the house during the festival. Origami sheets are eco-friendly.

IMAGE: Instagram/dilkhush_gurav