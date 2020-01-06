This Gay Couple's Wedding Pictures Will Have You Swooning Over Their Sabyasachi Outfits

Weddings are a beautiful union of two people in love and there is nothing purer and more heartwarming than that. There is a huge chunk of hopeless romantics who shed a tear every time they come across a story like that. Recently, the wedding pictures of Romit Deb and Walter Badillo, a couple belonging to the LBGTQ community, have been rounds of the internet. The ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared glimpses from the couple's wedding in Seville, Spain on his official Instagram account. Here are a few pictures from the couple's wedding.

Romit Deb and Walter Badillo's wedding pictures

FUN FACT: The couple actually got married 5 years ago, but the pictures are just now setting the internet on fire when Sabyasachi shared the pictures on his official handle.

Dressed in dapper sherwanis, the couple looks adorable and could even take over a wedding outfit catalogue shoot. The couple donned pretty Sabyasachi creations for their D-Day. Romit was seen in a black buttoned sherwani coupled with a white churidar. He topped the look with a shawl stole and a pair of black mocassins.

While his partner, Walter Badillo opted for golden sherwani. This was from an embroidered collection of the label. He paired it with a pair of off-white coloured churidar. He completed the look with a pair of black shoes.

The designer is known to share pictures from unique weddings from around the world on his official handle. Sabyasachi is a popular choice when it comes to designing outfits for the desi crowds in India as well as abroad. This was not the first time he dressed up an LGBTQ couple, the designer often shares pictures from other weddings as well.

