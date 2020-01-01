Wedding Guide: Tips For Planning A Green And Eco-friendly Wedding

Weddings are a major cause for celebration all around the globe. Especially with Desi households, weddings can go on for about 5 days. But with such long weddings, it also becomes one of the major causes of pollution-causing significant environmental damage. With the already existing and fast-approaching climate changes, it is essential that people change their ways to have an environmentally friendly wedding while also having a wedding as desired. Here are a few tips for effectively planning an eco-friendly wedding.

Tips to have an eco-friendly wedding

Travel Light

The largest contribution you can make to lowering your wedding carbon footprint is by reducing the travel time. Focus on minimising gas and airplane travel by picking a venue that is close by, co-ordinate a shuttle to the venue and try to keep out of town guests to a minimum.

Source Local Food

Opt for locally sourced food as that will emit the transport-related carbon emissions and also supports local business. The green option takes a little bit of extra work because it also means that you will have to plan your menu around it. It is essential that you complete your research as early as possible.

Sustainable Wedding Gown

It is highly unlikely that your wedding dreams consist of wearing a used gown but it is high time that environmental changes are taken seriously. You can engage in a process of recreating a used gown to suit your choice. You can find a rack that entirely consists of recyclable materials, sustainable fabrics, etc. If you are open to it, you can also borrow or hire a wedding gown. Also, try and encourage your bridal gang to wear eco-friendly outfits.

Green Wedding Venue

When planning an eco-friendly wedding, opting for a green wedding venue is a must. The best bet would be to find a LEED-certified venue that takes pride in being an eco-friendly venue. You will also have to compare and contrast the pros and cons to find the best balance.

Pass on the plastic

Say no to all the single-use plastics like straws, cups, and more. Multi-use plastics, even when they're recyclable, should be avoided as well. Even if you go through the recycling process, it will take up a lot of energy when trucks will be sent out and the plastic will be melted to be reformed into something new.

