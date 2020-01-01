Wedding Guide: Unique Gift Ideas For The Bride And Groom's D-Day

Weddings are always an intimate affair celebrated by being with your closed ones from your friends and family. they do not have to drab and boring. The wedding season is already here and it is time to start picking out gifts for the newly-wed couple. Since the couple goes all out making sure that you have the best time at their wedding, it is important for you to try and return the same sentiment with your gift. A unique gift is most likely what they expect apart from the typical gifts. It also ensures that the couple treasures your gift for the rest of your life. Here are a few unique wedding gift ideas that will delight every newlywed couple.

Delightful wedding gift ideas for newlywed couples

Instant Camera

Every wedding is followed by a honeymoon and an instant camera is a perfect gift for that. It is important for the couple to be able to capture every moment that matters to them. It is not possible to keep clicking pictures with a camera and that is why an instant camera comes into the capture. Even though phone cameras and digital cameras are really handy, instant cameras come with an entirely different experience.

ALSO READ | Wedding Tips: Here Are Some Vital Tips For Being A True Bridesmaid

Wedding Wine Box

This gift comes with quite an expense and therefore, you might want to reserve these just for your closest friends. The wine box will contain Mr. and Mrs. wine bottles at the most basic. The gift will last for almost a year and the couple will most definitely be thankful for it.

Picnic Basket

A couple that loves to go out will love it if you give them a picnic basket. The basket will add a more personalised touch to your gift making it even more unique. The basket can be filled with jars of jams, packets of pasta, a box of chocolates and more. They will remember you fondly as they will get to spend quality time together on a laid-back weekend.

ALSO READ | Here Are Sara Ali Khan's Best Ethnic Looks To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Embroidered Linens

This gift takes a step ahead of regular linens. Consider buying some elegant linens and get them to a seamstress. To add a more personalised touch to the gift, you can get the couple's initials embroidered on it or add the wedding date.

Membership Cards

If you don't know the couple's likes and dislikes too well or don't have enough time to buy a more thoughtful gift, membership cards are a perfect go-to gift then. By your choice, you can simply gift them membership of a gym, museum, adventure park or more. It is definitely a gift that keeps on giving.

ALSO READ | Wedding Fashion: Here’s Upgrading Your Knowledge About Bridal 'chooda' Covers

ALSO READ | 5 Destination Wedding Organization Tips For You To Host The Best Wedding In Town