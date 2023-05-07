PewDiePie, Wife Marzia Drop Subtle Hint About Their Baby's Gender? Netizens React

YouTuber PewDiePie and wife Marzia had earlier announced that they were expecting a baby. Recently, the YouTube star dropped a hint about their baby's gender in the Vlog titled, 'Think it's time we did a gender reveal'. Although he did not reveal the gender of his baby in the video, fans were quick to notice a few details and tried to determine the gender themselves.

The video was posted by the gamer on May 5 and at the end of the video, when they visited the Tokyo Tower, the couple dropped some subtle hints regarding the gender of their child. They included some shots of Koinbori, a carp-shaped windsock traditionally used in Japan, in their YouTube video. Koinbori are majorly hung up during Children's Day celebrations. However, they are used during the celebration of Tango no sekku, a holiday for male children in Japan.

Later, Marzia dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Hint hint," followed by emojis. After this, fans of the YouTuber couple deduced that they are expecting a baby boy. A fan commented, "May 5th Kodomo no Hi, or Children's Day which according to google is “all across Japan. The story goes that Koi (carp) fish was was chosen as a symbol for Boys' Day because the Japanese consider it the most spirited fish, full of energy and power, that it can fight its way up swift-running streams and cascades.” So hint it’s a boy?" Meanwhile, another user wrote, "The hint was in the YouTube video Pewds posted. The video started with a blue screen and ended with one as well. Either ways congrats you both."

About PewDiePie and Marzia's relationship

PewDiePie and his wife Marzia tied the knot in 2019. The couple recently announced their pregnancy in 2023. They met in 2011 and started dating in 2012. Now, they are all set to embrace parenthood.