PewDiePie's Diss Track Removed By YouTube For Violating Cyberbullying & child Safety Rules

One of PewDiePie’s recent videos has been removed by YouTube. The track was aimed at YouTube kids entertainment channel CoComelon. The diss track has been removed for violating guidelines around cyberbullying and child safety rules.

PewDiePie's YouTube video removed

In the video, PewDiePie attacked the channel’s content and made fun of kids who watched their videos. He also uses phrases such as “your audience is just a bunch of mother******* virgins.” This violates YouTube’s guidelines for using offensive language in kid’s videos. Later in the video, PewDiePie hands plastic weapons to a few kids who use them to attack a melon.

YouTube’s team decided to remove the video because it contained inappropriate content for children. According to the official tweets, the video “harms the YouTube community by persistently inciting hostility between creators for financial gain.” The rule is also focused on preventing creator-on-creator harassment. The song also aimed at Harry Potter book series author JK Rowling and American rapper 6ix9ine. The lyrics read, “I’ll spoil Harry Potter, wait, JK already did that.”

YouTube's statement

YouTube’s statement acknowledged that criticism is allowed, and diss tracks are allowed in certain cases but PewDiePie’s track had crossed the line. They also mentioned that the removal of the video would not result in PewDiePie’s channel strike, but further violations of YouTube’s policies may result in one.

YouTube's spokesperson told The Verge, “Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. Following a review, we’ve removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behaviour.” Re-uploads are circulating, but the company stated that they will be removing them as moderators come across videos.

According to the website, the reason that Cocomelon caught PewDiePie’s attention was because of the channel’s growth. In 2020, PewDiePie was aware that Cocomelon was rapidly gaining subscribers. At the end of the year, the kids channel had crossed 100 million subscribers. On February 8, the YouTuber announced that he was releasing a diss track aimed at Cocomelon and released it a week later. The track remained active for a few days before the video-sharing platform took it down.

