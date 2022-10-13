Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Images, Pics, Greetings, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Karwa Chauth, which is also known as Karak Chaturthi, is celebrated across India by married couples. The festival is marked to celebrate the institution of marriage as it helps a husband and a wife strengthen their relationship. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women observe a difficult fast by not eating or drinking water from sunrise to moonrise to pray for their husbands' wellbeing. They break their fast at night after sighting the moon.

People eagerly look forward to this festival to celebrate their union and prepare for it in advance. Karwa Chauth falls every year on the fourth day after the Purnima or the full moon of Kartika month. It is being celebrated today, October 13, and here are some Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes, pics, greetings, status and more to share with loved ones.

Happy Karwa Chauth wishes

A very Happy Karwa Chauth to you.

Here's wishing you and your spouse a blissful Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth greetings and best wishes to you and your spouse.

Here's wishing you and your partner a happy and healthy Karwa Chauth.

May your palms always be decorated with Mehendi the Moon God shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing good health to you and your husband. Happy Karwa Chauth.

May you get all that you have dreamt of on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth messages

Karwa Chauth signifies devotion and unconditional love for a wife and her husband. So here's wishing you and your spouse a long and healthy life. May your love for each other grow by leaps and bounds.

On the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your spouse. Here's also wishing you a blissful married life.

Karwa Chauth is the festival of eternal love and devotion. So here's wishing you and your spouse good health, wealth and prosperous life ahead.

May this Karwa Chauth bring you and your spouse closer to each other and may you be blessed with a blissful life.

Happy Karwa Chauth images

