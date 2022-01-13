Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

Pongal is a harvest festival widely celebrated in South India. This four-day festival is celebrated in January. Pongal is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu and a few parts of Kerala. The harvest festival falls in the month of Thai, which is why it is also known as Thai Pongal. Festivals like Makar Sankranti and Bihu coincides with Pongal. It is all about celebrating with near and dear ones along with some delicacies.

Pongal dates:

This year, the festival will be celebrated from January 13 to 17. The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi, celebrated on January 13. It coincides with the Punjabi harvest festival of Lohri. The second day of Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is being celebrated on January 14. The Thai Pongal Sankranti moment is slated to occur at 2:43 pm this year. The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal, which is meant for cattle worship. On this day, Cattle are bathed, decorated and fed well as farmers acknowledge their help and contribution in the farming activities. The fourth day of Pongal, also known as Kaanum Pongal, is intended largely for family reunions in which Pongal Bhojanam is cooked with freshly harvested grains.

Here are some of the wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on the occasion:

Wishes:

This festive season, may every colour of love and happiness fill your home and heart. Happy Pongal!



I hope that the sun brings you and your loved ones the rays of joy and happiness. Wishing you all a joyous Pongal.



I wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal! May the almighty bless us all with health, wealth and prosperity.



May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal bring happiness and goodness to your life.

Messages:

Pot Rice to Sun, God Sugarcane to cow and ox, Sweet rise to you and me, Good milk to friends and family. Happy Pongal 2022



May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!



Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal 2022



Let us meet, greet, eat together and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Wish you a very Happy Pongal 2022

Quotes:

"Praying the best of health and fortune for you on the occasion of Pongal.



"Let us take a moment to thank the forces of nature on the occasion of Pongal."



"Hope you rejoice and celebrate this festival of harvest. May this festival bring charm to your life. I hope that you and your family have a Happy Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal."



"This Pongal May Lord Surya bless you with positivity and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."



"May this harvest festival fill your life with prosperity and positivity. I pray that you always stay in the pink of your health and enjoy the best food along with the best life. Wishes on Pongal."

Images:

Facebook and Whatsaap status:

"Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal"

"On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy Pongal"

"Let us meet, greet and eat together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal"

"May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal"

Image: Twitter/@ksctrustorg