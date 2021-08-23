Hollywood Awards Season 2021-22 - Check Out List Of All Upcoming Award Shows

Mark your calendars, for the list of dates for awards season 2021 is here! 2020 saw the cancellation of several award shows and the delay and several other events. However, the schedule for 2021 awards shows seems stabilized with several of them deciding to get back on track.

Holding Awards shows in 2021 could be challenging due to the several red carpet events and others, where large crowds usually gather. However, according to reports, many organizations have set their protocols and contingency plans for these events already. According to Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, has had a hard time with this.

The outlet states that NBC has cancelled the 2022 award show due to the organizations "many controversies and lack of action." In any case, here's a list of Award shows coming up for 2021, according to Deadline -

2021-22 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

September 2021

September 11-12: Creative Arts Emmys

September 12: MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (check out nominations here)

September 19: Primetime Emmy Awards (check out nominations here)

September 26: Tony Awards

October 2021

October 21: Gotham Awards nominations

November 2021

November 11: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews

November 15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations

November 18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony

November 21: American Music Awards

November 29: Gotham Awards

November 30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

December 2021

December 6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

December 10: PGA Awards documentary film nominations (Producers Guild of America)

December 13: Critics Choice Awards Film nominations

December 21: Annie Awards nominations (ASIFA/Hollywood, for animation)

December 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

January 2022

January 9: Critics Choice Awards

January 11: National Board of Review Awards

January 12: SAG Awards nominations (Screen Actors Guild)

January 13: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)

January 15: Governors Awards

January 17: VES Awards nominations (Visual Effects Society)

January 21: DGA Awards nominations (TV/commercials)

January 24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)

January 25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)

January 26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)

January 27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)

January 27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)

January 31: Grammy Awards (nominations date TBA)

February 2022

February 5: IDA Documentary Awards

February 8: Oscar nominations

February 26: PGA Awards

February 26: Annie Awards

February 26: ACE Eddie Awards (American Cinema Editors)

February 27: SAG Awards

March 2022

March 5: Spirit Awards

March 5: Art Directors Guild Awards

March 8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)

March 12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)

March 13: BAFTA Film Awards

March 19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)

March 27: Oscars

List of Award Shows 2021-22 to be announced

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television) Artios Awards (Casting Society of America) ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers) CDG Awards (Costume Designers Guild) Cesar Awards (France's Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques) GLAAD Media Awards Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors) Kids Choice Awards Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)

