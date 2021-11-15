How To Watch Adele's Two-hour CBS Concert And Oprah Interview Online? Check Here

As Adele, the English singer and songwriter, is all set for the launch of her fourth studio album, 30, she will be performing some of the songs from the album in her highly-anticipated concert titled, Adele: One Night Only.

Adele is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming studio album, 30 that is inspired by her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki while opening up about her motherhood.

How to watch Adele's CBS Concert?

The Grammy Award-winning star is set to leave her fans thrilled with her latest concert, Adele: One Night Only which will run for two hours on CBS on Sunday, November 14 from 8:30-10:30 pm ET and 8:00-10:00 pm PT. Adele will also be having an interesting conversation with Oprah Winfrey during the concert that will be available;e on the same channel.

Where to watch Adele's CBS Concert?

If the audience does not have access to CBS Network through cable, they can also enjoy Adele's concert with a Paramount+ subscription. If you are a new user, you will get a 7-day free trial after which the network will charge $4.99 onwards based on the package you choose. On the other hand, there are numerous streaming platforms were from where one can get access to CBS such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV from where the fans can enjoy watching Adele's CBS concert online. However, the concert will only be available to watch live.

Adele Oprah Winfrey CBS concert

During the concert, Adele will also be interacting with Oprah Winfrey and it will be available for the fans to watch live alongside the concert. Adele will also be performing the songs of her upcoming fourth studio album, 30.

'30' tracklist

Strangers by Nature Easy on Me My Little Love Cry Your Heart Out Oh My God Can I Get It I Drink Wine All Night Parking (Interlude) (with Erroll Garner) Woman Like Me Hold On To Be Loved Love Is a Game Wild Wild West (Bonus Track) Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track) Easy on Me (Bonus Track) (with Chris Stapleton)

Image: Instagram/@adele