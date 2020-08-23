I&B Ministry Releases SOP For Media Production Industry Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday permitted the media production industry to carry out shooting across the country in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.

Making an announcement on the same, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “For the last six months, many parts of the country experienced closure of this segment of the media production industry due to COVID-19 outbreak. Some states have allowed partial shootings, but today, the Central government has decided to lift the restrictions on media production by laying out SOPs in consultation with the Health Ministry and the Home Ministry.”

SOPs for films and television shooting

As per the safety guidelines, every person involved in filming is required to wear masks and maintain social distance. Everyone except the characters in front of the camera must wear masks at all times, the Minister added. Apart from these, all other safety protocols issued by the World Health Organisation also apply to the media industry.

“I am sure that the decision will be welcomed by everyone related to the film industry as it is an important aspect of the economy and it employs millions of people. Film shooting is a very large group industry and that is why the government has issued SOPs for its resumption,” Prakash Javadekar said.

All the states across the country are expected to implement the SOPs issued by the Centre. The state governments are allowed to add any further conditions for filming to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Union Minister said.

India on Saturday recorded the highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The recoveries exceed the active cases by more than 15 lakh and the recovery rate stands at 74.69%, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year 2020. India has three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones, and are currently in different phases of clinical trials, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

