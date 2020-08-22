Mumbai Sees 1134 New COVID Cases As City Ushers Muted 10-day Ganesh Utsav Amid Pandemic

As Mumbai welcomes Lord Ganesha with muted pomp, the financial capital reported 1134 new cases on Saturday with 32 new deaths. The city also saw 1101 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,09,369. Mumbai's tally currently stands at 1,35,357 of which 18,298 are active and 7385 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 29,75,701 with 1 million tests in 24 hrs

Mumbai: 1134 new COVID cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.82%. BMC reported that 6,97,368 samples have been tested till date with a 19.24% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 139 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 239 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

Mumbai sees 1406 new COVID cases; city tally rises to 1,34,223 as recovery stays at 80%

Ganesh Chaturthi begins amid COVID

With Maharashtra being the only state to allow public Ganesh pandals with strict restrictions, the 10-day Ganesh festival began on Saturday with devotees restricting celebrations to their homes and using online platforms to get 'darshan' of the Lord at temples. The Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's best-known Sarvajanik (community) Ganeshotsav Mandal, cancelled the festival this year in view of the pandemic, arranging COVID plasma drive. Meanwhile, Wadala's GSB Sewa Samiti, considered one of the richest mandals in the metropolis, postponed celebrations to 'Magh Shudh Chaturthi' in February next year.

Ganesh festival begins on low-key note amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols and limited height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households to four feet and two feet, respectively. While Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, people stepped out to bring home the idols of the deity amid chants 'Ganpati bappa moraya'. Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak had started this practice in 1917 during his visit to Burhanpur bordering Maharashtra.

Bloomsbury India withdraws 'Delhi Riots 2020' book facing online ire; BJP MP slams move

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 608, while over 5795 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 47 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 125 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 85 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.