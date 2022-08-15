Independence Day 2022: Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev Hoist National Flag At IFFM

Last week, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Shefali Shah and many other Indian celebrities jetted off to Melbourne, Australia, to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The Bollywood and Indian sports stars talked about Hindi cinema during the opening ceremony of the film festival. As India is celebrating 75 years of Independence on Monday, Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev hoisted the National Flag in Melbourne.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared glimpses of him hoisting the Indian Tricolour in Melbourne. In the picture, the actor could be seen standing with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and the organisers of the film festival as they looked at the shining National Flag with pride. Sharing the picture, Bachchan wrote, "Saare jahaan se achha, Hindustan humara. (Our India is better than the entire world) " He further wished his fans a happy Independence Day.

Abhishek Bachchan on hoisting the National Flag in Melbourne

Ahead of the commencement of the film festival, it was announced that Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour together on Independence Day. In a statement to ANI, the Dasvi star mentioned that the event would market the friendship between India and Australia and added that he was proud to host the Indian flag. The actor stated that he was over the moon to share the moment with former cricketer Kapil Dev as it will see the worlds of cinema and cricket coming together.

The actor said, "It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Indians from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75. This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India."