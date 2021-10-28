Last Updated:

Intimate Portrayal In Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra Ad Triggers Social Media Debate

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently became the talk of the town after his ad campaign for Intimate Fine Jewellery received backlash on social media

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sabyasachi

Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial, Facebook/@sabyasachi


Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently became the talk of the town after his latest ad campaign, the Intimate Fine Jewellery collection, received backlash on social media. The pictures uploaded on the designer's official handle feature models with mangalsutras, as they pose in intimate positions. The campaign received criticism as netizens wondered why models were 'semi naked' in a mangalsutra advertisement, while some lauded for its unconventional design and not following norms.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest ad campaign triggers debate

This is not the first time the fashion designer has found himself amid controversy. He was recently in the news after his collaboration with H&M. Apart from sparking a meme fest online, artisans from the country also expressed their displeasure regarding the digitally printed designs having no connection with Indian craft. Sabyasachi is now in the news for the manner in which he marketed his most recent product, 'Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2'.

Mangalsutras are commonly worn among Indian women after they get married, and Sabyasachi's Royal Bengal Mangalsutra ad campaign caused a stir on the internet. The description of the jewellery was accompanied by images that individuals believed were inappropriate for a mangalsutra campaign. The description read, "Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx, opals and black enamel."

READ | Sabyasachi on cloud 9 as Madonna follows him, shares '4 women who shaped my vision'

Netizens took to Twitter and some mentioned they first thought it was a lingerie ad. A Twitter user also wondered if there was no other way to sell a Mangalsutra and questioned the designer regarding what he was really trying to sell. Some also demanded that Sabyasachi delete the ad and put out an apology, while others simply called it distasteful. A netizen also requested her followers to report the advertisement for nudity and wrote, "This is just not acceptable. They need to be shown that woke advertising will misfire".

READ | Sabyasachi x H&M launch date out, designer to introduce saris to global fashion brand

Netizens criticize, question "what are you selling?"

However, although the ad campaign received backlash, some netizens also appreciated several aspects of it. An individual took to the comments section of the designer's Instagram post and mentioned that the ad was 'stunningly beautiful' as they commended Sabyasachi for 'not following the norm'. Another netizen appreciated the 'unconventional design and exotic collection' that the designer introduced and mentioned that the models did justice to his work. An individual also mentioned in their campaign that they appreciated that a woman with 'dusky skin tone' appeared in the ad.

READ | Sabyasachi H&M roasted by netizens over 10k saree; 'can get these under Rs 400 in Kolkata'

Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial, Facebook/@sabyasachi

READ | 'Baffled' Sabyasachi apologises after his collection with H&M sells out in minutes
READ | Sabyasachi issues 'response to open letter' by artisans over his collaboration with H&M

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sabyasachi, Mangalsutra, Trending News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com