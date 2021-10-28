Intimate Portrayal In Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra Ad Triggers Social Media Debate

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently became the talk of the town after his latest ad campaign, the Intimate Fine Jewellery collection, received backlash on social media. The pictures uploaded on the designer's official handle feature models with mangalsutras, as they pose in intimate positions. The campaign received criticism as netizens wondered why models were 'semi naked' in a mangalsutra advertisement, while some lauded for its unconventional design and not following norms.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest ad campaign triggers debate

This is not the first time the fashion designer has found himself amid controversy. He was recently in the news after his collaboration with H&M. Apart from sparking a meme fest online, artisans from the country also expressed their displeasure regarding the digitally printed designs having no connection with Indian craft. Sabyasachi is now in the news for the manner in which he marketed his most recent product, 'Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2'.

Mangalsutras are commonly worn among Indian women after they get married, and Sabyasachi's Royal Bengal Mangalsutra ad campaign caused a stir on the internet. The description of the jewellery was accompanied by images that individuals believed were inappropriate for a mangalsutra campaign. The description read, "Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx, opals and black enamel."

Netizens took to Twitter and some mentioned they first thought it was a lingerie ad. A Twitter user also wondered if there was no other way to sell a Mangalsutra and questioned the designer regarding what he was really trying to sell. Some also demanded that Sabyasachi delete the ad and put out an apology, while others simply called it distasteful. A netizen also requested her followers to report the advertisement for nudity and wrote, "This is just not acceptable. They need to be shown that woke advertising will misfire".

Netizens criticize, question "what are you selling?"

I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no..that's a mangalsutra ad.

I'm so regressive, I didn't notice. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ieRY4rrvcr — ℳℴ𝓊𝓂𝒾𝓉𝒶 🇮🇳 (@_mou_mita) October 27, 2021

No other way to show 'Mangalsutra' ?

What are u actually selling #Sabyasachi ?

Matlab kuch bhi!!!!!#jewellery @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/iFwXgh40lW — Bhagyashri Patwardhan (@bvpat2501) October 27, 2021

Mangalsutra is a pious thread. It signifies the sacred union of marriage. U can do advertisement in this way,it looks really beautiful (pic-1) not in this vulgar way (pic-2). Why intolerant ones are jumping for boycott? No need tho. Dlt that ad and apologize. Enough! #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/m6akHGarNO — Me is Paro (@Aye_Paro) October 27, 2021

No other way to show the jewellery ? This is just distasteful ! #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/nxS1zCCpmb — Shilpa (@cnshilpa) October 27, 2021

Ace designer Sabyasachi selling Mangalsutra.



I appeal to all Insta users on my TL to go on their Insta handle and report this for nudity. This is just not acceptable. They need to be shown that woke advertising will misfire. The brands must back off from their new ad strategy! pic.twitter.com/jqw7KCfG8E — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) October 27, 2021

However, although the ad campaign received backlash, some netizens also appreciated several aspects of it. An individual took to the comments section of the designer's Instagram post and mentioned that the ad was 'stunningly beautiful' as they commended Sabyasachi for 'not following the norm'. Another netizen appreciated the 'unconventional design and exotic collection' that the designer introduced and mentioned that the models did justice to his work. An individual also mentioned in their campaign that they appreciated that a woman with 'dusky skin tone' appeared in the ad.

Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial, Facebook/@sabyasachi