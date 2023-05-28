Sara Ali Khan Reveals What To Expect From Film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke With Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress attend the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on May 27. On the green carpet of the event, the actress revealed what the film entails for the audiences.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are at the precipice of release. While talking about the film at IIFA 2023, Sara revealed that she has met many people during the promotions for the movie. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared her experience from the same.

Sara shared that when she met with the people of the country, she was reminded that “we are one country”. She then mentioned that people have the same spirit everywhere. Talking about the film she said, “and this is also shown in my film”.

Sara Ali Khan represents India at Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan recently made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress represented India on the global stage as she walked the coveted stairs of the film festival. She walked the red carpet in a lehenga designed by the duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes red carpet. The actress walked the red carpet in a lehenga. Image Source: :@saraalikhan/Instagram.

After making a head-turning debut on the red carpet, Sara Ali Khan attended the Vanity Fair after-party. She was chosen as an honouree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala. The actress addresses the attendees at the event and spoke about culture and country.

In her speech at the event, Sara Ali Khan mentioned celebrating women and telling genuine stories. She expressed pride in the way women are celebrated worldwide and mentioned, “ I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally.”. Talking about cinema, the actress hopes to be able to continue telling ‘honest, true, real stories’.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal headline the drama comedy Hindi movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and will release on June 2. The film narrates the tale of a husband and wife who go through a fake divorce for ulterior motives.