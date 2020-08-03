Is Addison Rae Dating Scott Disick? Learn More About The TikTok Star's Love Life

TikTok celebrities have become wildly popular ever-since the platform rose to fame. However, the sparkling worlds of TikTok celebrities and reality TV stars unexpectedly, collided when Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae became best friends.

Fans of the TikTok star and the Kardashian sister have been intrigued since the last few months as pictures and collaborations featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae together have been surfacing on the internet.

However, one of Kourtney's recent post of Instagram has given rise to rumours, that there is something going on between, Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick and her new bestie Addison Rae. Read on to find out, “How does Addison Rae know the Kardashians?”

Is Addison Rae dating Scott Disick?

Fans of TikTok star Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have become curious about the pair's friendship. However, Kourtney’s recent Instagram post left fans even more confused about her friendship with Addison Rae. The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, took to Instagram yesterday on July 31 to post another picture with her new bestie, the 19-year-old TikTok celebrity Addison Rae.

The post has garnered over 2 million likes since it was posted. The pair is seen sitting at a table with a beautiful view over the sea behind them. Both Kourtney and Addison are seen wearing similar bandanas and matching tops in pink and blue. Kourtney is smiling and looking down whilst Addison is looking straight at the camera with a huge smile.

However, what caught the attention of most fans is the caption which Kourtney wrote. The caption said, “My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.” The cryptic caption, made many fans question whether Addison Rae is dating Scott Disick. Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinion and speculate further on the subject.

I can’t believe I just googled “is Addison Rae dating Scott Disick 2020” I think it’s time for a social media break — crisss (@crisss_herrera) August 1, 2020

Addison Rae is 19. Scott Disick is 37. Someone needs to stop this man. They shouldn’t be dating. — bend it like rihanna (@arkadiuus) August 1, 2020

is she saying that addison rae is dating scott disick...?? he really dates underaged girls huh... https://t.co/2iJSmbXCvZ — cara ミ☆ (@7RlNGSARlANA) August 1, 2020

Addison Rae and Scott Disick seen together: Here are the details

A few weeks ago, on July 17, the 19-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae uploaded a video on her TikTok profile, where she was seen dancing with none other than the 37-year-old reality TV star and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, Scott Disick. This clearly indicates that they have definitely been hanging out. However, it is highly unlikely that they’re actually dating.

Penelope and Scott vibin with Addison Rae 😌 theyre so lucky 🤍 pic.twitter.com/02xALgohjN — nic ♡ (@addieasterling) July 17, 2020

Who is Addison Rae dating?

On July 15, another TikTok star, Bryce Hall posted a few cryptic messages on his social media account about Addison Rae. The 20-year-old also posted a cosy picture with Addison Rae on his Instagram handle. According to the reports of a media portal, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall had dated briefly in 2019.

However, now the TikTok stars have been spotted having dinner together, holding hands and even getting very cosy in public. This suggests if Addison is dating someone, it most definitely is Bryce Hall, not Scott Disick.

