Is Nick Groff Back On 'Ghost Adventures'? Why Did He Leave The Show?

'Is Nick Groff back on Ghost Adventures' is a massively asked question by many fans on social media since quite a while now. Ghost Adventures is an American reality television series which entails some paranormal stories that premiered on October 17, 2008. The program features ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Nick Groff (until season 10), and Aaron Goodwin as they investigate locations that are reported to be spooky and haunted.

Ghost Adventures has reportedly been one of the much-hyped and most-viewed paranormal TV shows over the decade. The show's lead investigator, also the executive producer, Zak Bagans, has been winning hearts with his impressive role in the show from fans across the globe. However, the other lead investigator Nick Groff has become the talk on social media with fans questioning as to is Nick Groff back on Ghost Adventures.

For the ones who are unaware, Nick Groff was a co-investigator, executive producer, editor and cameraman on Ghost Adventures from the 1st to 10th season.

Why did Nick Groff leave Ghost Adventures?

Many reports were speculating that Nick Groff decided to quit working for the Travel Channel program and then got along to be a part of other paranormal projects. But other reports are suggesting that Nick Groff left the much-anticipated show to lead his production in the industry.

However, there were many reports also saying that Nick Groff left the show as Zak's persona changed drastically from early seasons as the show progressed. The report mentioned that quite a lot of screen time was dedicated to Zak, which, allegedly, did not do very well with Nick. Reportedly, Nick's contribution and role in the show also became less, which became another reason for the star to quite Ghost Adventures.

Welcome to the “Devil’s Town” — proceed with caution. #GhostAdventures returns this Thursday at 9|8c. Get a sneak peek at the intense investigation right now >>> https://t.co/EU43ytGbB3 pic.twitter.com/ROHe7gdUP2 — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) February 25, 2020

Is Nick Groff back on Ghost Adventures?

Nick was reportedly one of the show's original investigators, along with Zak and Aaron Goodwin. Ever since Nick bid adieu to the show, there are rpeorts circulating that the star will return to the show or not. Moreover, Groff reportedly directed a new program titled Ghost Stalkers that featured paranormal investigator Chad Lindberg, John E.L. Tenney, and David Rountree. And now Nick Groff has been reportedly busy with his individual ventures.

(Image courtesy: Nick Groff Instagram)

