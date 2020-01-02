Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon's Last Post On Social Media Before Death

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of American television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown, was recently found dead at the age of 30. Joe Habachy, the attorney for Nick Gordon, revealed the news to a news organisation, telling them he passed away in Florida on Wednesday, but he did not reveal the cause of Gordon's death. However, his brother, Jack Walker Jr, told a magazine that Nick had passed away after a drug overdose. Gordon was found liable for the death of his ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown only five years ago in 2015. Nick's very last social media posts were back in 2017, where he pleaded his innocence after being found liable in Bobbi Kristina Brown's death. He also wished her on her birthday.

Nick Goron's last posts before death were about Bobbi Kristina Brown

Also Read | Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali slays Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'; video sets Internet on fire!

Nick Gordon was raised alongside Bobbi Kristina Brown after he was taken in by Whitney Houston when he was 12-years-old. After Houston's passing, Nick and Bobbi got romantically involved and even got engaged in 2012. However, their relationship came into the spotlight after Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 after an overdose. Bobbi was later declared to be in a coma and passed away six months later.

Also Read | Star Wars: John Boyega Called 'disgusting' Over Comments On Lead Character Rey's Love Life

Though no criminal charges were levied against Nick Goron, he was held responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown by an Atlanta judge in 2016. Nick was later ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi's estate. Gordon left social media back in 2017 but his very last posts on his accounts were about Bobbi Kristina Brown, where he pleaded his innocence after being held liable for her death and later wished her on her birthday.

Also Read | Post Malone Falls Off Stage During New Year's Eve Celebration At Times Square

This speaks for itself. love you my angel❤️👼🏽 @REALbkBrown pic.twitter.com/ePyc2KgPMS — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) February 25, 2017

Happy Birthday 👼🏽 — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) March 4, 2017

Nick Gordon's death comes five years after Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away. Speaking about his client's death, attorney Joe Habachy stated that while he could not reveal the cause of Nick's passing, he could say that it was devastating to see how drugs wrecked the life of a group of young friends. Gordon's brother, Walker Jr also stated to the media that he and his family were heartbroken after his passing.

Also Read | Ex-partner Of Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies At Age 30

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.