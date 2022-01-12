Is There A Bank Holiday On Makar Sankranti And Pongal? Check Details Here

Banks are one of the important institutions not just for the governments and the financial sector, but also for the common citizens. With their funds deposited in the banks, citizens have to pay visits to the banks for various purposes, like withdrawal of money, deposit, renewal of the fixed deposits and more.

Apart from Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, banks also remain closed on other days of national and festive importance. This often varies from state to state, while days like Independence Day and Republic Day are marked across the country.

One of the first major festivals across the country of the year falls in the second week of January when Makar Sakranti, Pongal and other festivals, known by different names across the nation, are celebrated. Many of these are known as harvest festivals, traditionally marked to extend gratitude to mother nature for the growth of the crops. Will banks remain closed or open on these festive days?

Is there bank holiday on Makar Sankranti and Pongal?

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 in most of the years. This year, the festival comes on a Friday. As a result, there will be a bank holiday in some states. Among the states, where banks will be closed on January 14, are Gujarat, where the kite-flying festival, also known as Uttarayan, is marked in a big way.

In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is considered one of the most important festivals. The festival will commence on January 14 and is set to last till January 17. As a result, banks will remain closed on both January 14 and 15. January 15 is also known as Thiruvalluvar Day, which pays tribute to the poet Thiruvalluvar, which is among the events of the Pongal celebrations. Banks will similarly remain closed in Puducherry on both days.

In other states like Karnataka, where Makara Sankranti is marked, there will be a bank holiday on January 15. In Andhra Pradesh, where people celebrate Sankranti, there will be a bank holiday on January 15. In Assam, there will be a bank holiday on January 15 over Magh Bihu, one of the other names of the harvest festival. Moreover, banks will close in Manipur on January 14 as the citizens of the state will celebrate Imoinu Iratpa. Banks will remain open in the other states of the country.

