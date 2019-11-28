"Is There A Doctor On Board?" Desi Versions Of The Meme By Indian Users

One can never predict what becomes a meme on Twitter. Anything unexpected can gain traction on the social media platform as long as it is amusing and resonated with Twitter users. Last week Twitter was full of 'gonna tell my kids' meme but that has already become outdated and now a new meme has flooded Twitter by storm. The 'Is there a doctor on board' meme is the trending meme on Twitter now and is all about dads roasting their kids for not being doctors. The meme is basically the English version of the Indian 'Sharma Ji ka beta' joke.

Indian parents roast their kids for not being a doctor

If there is one thing that is certain about Indian parents, it is that they are obsessed with their children becoming Engineers or doctors. This is one aspect of Indian society that has been joked about time and time again in the media. The recent 'Is there a doctor on board' meme has really resonated with Indian Twitter users who have flooded the platform with memes where their 'dad' mocks them for their career choices.

This meme always starts with a medical emergency in a flight and an attendant asking if there are any doctors on-board. This then leads to the setup of the dad (or mom) nominating his kid (who is not really a doctor) and then the parent proceeds to mocks their kid for not becoming a doctor. The meme already has several humourous variations that have been made by creative Twitter users. Below are a few memes posted by Indian Twitter users.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?



Dad: go do the CPR I taught you.



Me: Not now, pops.



Dad: *performs heimlich, sets up IV line mid-air, revives patient, takes selfies with fam+flight crew, writes a book*



Me: That was quick.



Dad: I’ll give him 2 yrs max. Cake? pic.twitter.com/7FjR6UoAxF — Aruna Chandrasekhar (@aruna_sekhar) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight.



Mom: *Nudging me* That would be you



Me: Not here mom



Mom: This could be an emergency



Me: I’m a pathologist



Mom: So you just gonna sit here relying on the higher power?#pathology #flightattendant — Prableen Kour (@prableen_) November 28, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now



Dad: Not asking for a social media manager, are they?



Me: this is a medical emergency



Dad: Go and see if using a trending social media format helps. #flightattendant — Ganapathi Ramanathan (@Ganapathi_97) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for an MBA help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Oh, can't you manage the illness performance? — Kumud (@BuraBandar) November 27, 2019

