'Is There A Doctor On Board'? Memes Take Flight As Parents Roast Their Kids

A trend is sweeping Twitter and flooding it with memes. The 'Is There a Doctor On-board' memes is a way for parents to roast their kids. The memes take the shape of being on a hypothetical flight on which there is a medical emergency taking place.

If by chance you are not a doctor you might find this meme very relatable.

Parents just love roasting their kids

The best part of this meme is about parents being disappointed about their kid's profession choice. It is not limited to just Indian parents and thus we are graced with a new meme trend that no one wanted, but we can enjoy nonetheless.

During an interview in the past, Hangover actor, comedian and licenced medical doctor Ken said that he had to go into doctor mode when a member of the audience had a seizure. In another similar incident that is exactly like the meme is when Dr Zhang Hong who was on china Southern Airways flight CZ3009. He came to the rescue when an elderly passenger started suffering from severe abdominal pain and possible complications by sucking almost a litre of urine from his bladder.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT: we have a passenger who needs medical attention, is there a doctor on this flight?



MY IMMIGRANT MOM (pointing at me): my son could’ve been one if he had applied himself instead of disappointing the family — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) November 30, 2018

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps — The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019





Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

