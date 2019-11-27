The Debate
'Is There A Doctor On Board'? Memes Take Flight As Parents Roast Their Kids

Rest of the World News

'Is there a doctor on board' memes take flight and parents just can't stop roasting their kids regarding their profession. Internet goes crazy with the meme.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Is there a doctor on board

A trend is sweeping Twitter and flooding it with memes. The 'Is There a Doctor On-board' memes is a way for parents to roast their kids. The memes take the shape of being on a hypothetical flight on which there is a medical emergency taking place.
If by chance you are not a doctor you might find this meme very relatable.

Parents just love roasting their kids

The best part of this meme is about parents being disappointed about their kid's profession choice. It is not limited to just Indian parents and thus we are graced with a new meme trend that no one wanted, but we can enjoy nonetheless.
During an interview in the past, Hangover actor, comedian and licenced medical doctor Ken said that he had to go into doctor mode when a member of the audience had a seizure. In another similar incident that is exactly like the meme is when Dr Zhang Hong who was on china Southern Airways flight CZ3009. He came to the rescue when an elderly passenger started suffering from severe abdominal pain and possible complications by sucking almost a litre of urine from his bladder.

