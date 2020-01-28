The Debate
Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta And Radhika Merchant Style Their Ethnic Outfits Just Right

Others

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant look like royal divas in ethnic outfits as they always step out for a function. Check out their pictures here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend) always manage to make headlines when it comes to their fashion statements. Given the fact that the trio is well-known in the social circle and therefore, all eyes are on them every time they step out. Isha, Shloka and Radihka have always put their best foot forward when it comes to nailing fashionable outfits.

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant always manage to impress fashion police when it comes to their traditional outfits. There have been several instances when the ladies have looked gorgeous in their trendy outfits. Fans and fashionistas can take cues from these three lovely ladies. Check out some of their pictures below.

Isha Ambani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by isha ambani (@ishaambaniii) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by isha ambani (@ishaambaniii) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by isha ambani (@ishaambaniii) on

Shloka Mehta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shloka Mehta (@shloka_mehta_official) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shloka Mehta (@shloka_mehta_official) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shloka Mehta (@shloka_mehta_official) on

Radhika Merchant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhika_merchant_official) on

Also read | Shloka Mehta Appears In A Beautiful Pink And Gold Lehenga; Check Out Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhika_merchant_official) on

Also read | Isha Ambani: 5 Lehenga Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhika_merchant_official) on

Isha Ambani, Shloka  Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant look stunning beyond words and their outfits can be a perfect inspiration for a cocktail night this wedding season.

Also read | Nita Ambani And Isha Ambani Piramal Flaunt Pastel Hues With Elegance And Style; See Pics

Also read | Ambani's Bash: Isha, Shloka & Radhika Shine Bright In Designer Wear

Image courtesy: Shloka Mehta Instagram, Anamika Khanna Instagram

 

 

Published:
