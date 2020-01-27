Jayam Ravi's Best Movies; From 'Thani Oruvan' To 'Santosh Subramaniam'

Jayam Ravi is on a career-high after his last film Comali. He played the role of Ravi in the movie who misses 16 years of his life, after which he struggles to adapt to the new improved world. The Tamil actor has also worked in many more movies which turned out to be the greatest hits of all time. Let us take a look at some of Jayam Ravi's films.

Jayam Ravi's movies

M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi

M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi is a sports film that released in 2004. The lead actors of the film include Jayam Ravi, Asin, Nadhiya, and Prakash Raj. Jayam Ravi played the role of M. Kumaran in the film. The actor also won the best actor award for his role in the movie at Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Santosh Subramaniam

Santosh Subramaniam is the remake of Telugu film Bommarillu, revolving around the relationship between a father and son. Jayam Ravi was nominated for two Best Actor Awards for his performance in the film at Vijay Awards and Filmfare Awards South.

Thani Oruvan

Thani Oruvan is one of the iconic films of Jayam Ravi. The film had a budget of ₹20 crores and it managed to earn ₹105 crores at the box office. Jayam Ravi was praised for his role of Mithran in the film. The actor also won four awards for his performance in the film.

