Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Cast Revealed; Film Stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been creating waves among movie buffs lately. His latest project, Ponniyin Selvan, is being considered one of the most ambitious projects coming from the director. The film has officially gone on floors on Tuesday. The film is an adaptation of a Tamil book with the same name.

Star cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan revealed

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most-anticipated projects of director Mani Ratnam. The cast and crew of the film was released when the film started its work in Thailand. The film will star actors like Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayaram, Kishore, Karthi, and Sarath Kumar amongst others. More actors are expected to join the cast of the film soon. Actors like Amitab Bachchan, Nayantara, Ashutosh Rana, Anushka Shetty, and Amala Paul were also speculated to be a part of the cast. However, official confirmation has not come in about their involvement. The film is produced by Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions. Ponniyin Selvan has been jointly written by Jeyamohan, Kumaravel, and Mani Ratnam. The camera will be handled by cinematographer Ravi Varman while editing will be done by Sreekar Prasad. Vairamuthu is expected to be the lyricist for the film. However, his name has been missing from the cast and crew list.

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam to collaborate for the 15th time

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman will be working together in Ponniyin Selvan for the 15th time in 27 years. The two have delivered a number of super hit films in their career. AR Rahman delivered his first-ever film, Roja, in collaboration with director AR Rahman. They have also delivered films like Thiruda Thiruda, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se…, Guru, Raavan, Kadal, O Kadhal Kanmani, and many more. Most of these films are bilingual, which means they were released in Hindi and Tamil.

