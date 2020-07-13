JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' Series Helped A UK Transgender Professor Find Her Identity

Sophie-Grace Chappell, the only transgender philosophy professor of the Open University, UK, on Sunday, penned an open letter to Harry Potter series writer JK Rowling. In the open letter, Sophie revealed that it was through Rowling's verses from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that she decided to embrace her identity as a transgender, which she for years considered 'wrong'.

She exclaimed that JK Rowling's books helped her come in terms with herself as a trans woman. Further, in the open letter, Sophie-Grace Chappell expressed disappointment over JK Rowling's tweets about trans woman.

Sophie, in the open letter, revealed that The Mirror of Erised from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone triggered to her embracing herself as a trans woman. She exclaimed that the mirror of Erised was one of the first 'triggers' that propelled her to leave the life she had before and come to terms with her identity. For the unknown, in the Harry Potter series, The Mirror of Erised is a magical mirror that shows everyone their deepest desires.

For the uninitiated, early this year, JK Rowling while sharing an article on gender equality, posted a series of controversial tweets. JK Rowling's tweets received major backlash on the internet. She was accused of being anti-trans and transphobic.

Sophie-Grace Champell's column on growing as a suppressed kid

Sophie-Grace Chappell, in a column she wrote a few years ago, confessed that from a young age she was inclined more towards feminine clothing than masculine. Sophie expressed her desire to turn up to school in a feminine dress, which was a distinct dream for her because her parents were resentful. And also her peers would create a ruckus over her overnight transition, she feared. In the column, Sophie wrote how she struggled to realise her identity for years and exclaimed that it took her 36 years to realise she was a trans woman.

Little History about Sophie-Grace Chappell

Born as Timothy Chappell, the UK professor has completed her Ph.D. from Edinburgh. Timothy married in 1988 and has four daughters, now aged somewhere between 20-27. Although Timothy's life was 'merry and happy', he has said that he used to hate himself for 'pretending to be someone else'.

In 2014, Timothy transitioned to Sophie and now lives as a woman. In the media interview, Sophie exclaimed that she hated herself for many years, for 'deceiving herself and others around her'. Sophie currently resides in Dundee, Scotland, and is a philosophy professor at Open University. She is reportedly writing a book on epiphanies, which will soon be out on the marquee.

