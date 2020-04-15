Joaquin Phoenix & Other Celebs Who Were In The Spotlight On April 15, 2020

Today, on April 15, 2020, several celebs used their massive fan following to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix requested mercy for prisoners while Tom Hanks' wife revealed the side effects of Chloroquine. Here are some of the celebs who were in the spotlight today.

Spiderman director Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange 2

After Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences, many reports speculated that Sam Raimi would direct Doctor Strange 2. These reports have now been confirmed and Sam Raimi will indeed be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie's production was supposed to begin in May but has now been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Hanks' wife talks about Chloroquine side-effects

Tom Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. After getting discharged from the hospital, Tom Hanks' wife had an interview where she spoke about the side effects of Chloroquine, one of the drugs used to alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19 infection. During the interview, Tom Hanks' wife stated that after taking the drug, she felt completely nauseous, had achy muscles, vertigo, and could not walk.

Joaquin Phoenix requests clemency for prisoners

A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV — Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix recently shared a video on social media where he directly addressed New York Government officials. In his video, Joaquin Phoenix as officials to grant clemency for New York Prisoners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also mentioned that prisons were a hotspot for Coronavirus and hundreds could die in prison if nothing was done.

Ananya Birla on creating her own identity

Ananya Birla recently featured in an interview with a news portal. During the interview, Ananya Birla stated that she wanted to carve an identity of her own beyond her surname. She also revealed that she faced a lot of criticism due to her last name when she first started her career.

Ranveer Singh shares his own Tiger King meme

[Image from Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Ranveer Singh recently shared a Tiger King meme of himself. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show is also loved by the meme community on social media and several Tiger King memes have already gone viral online. Ranveer Singh shared the above photo where he was photoshopped with Joe Exotic.

