Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Who Were In The Spotlight On April 14, 2020

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, celebs across the globe are still keeping in touch with their fans via social media. Today, on April 14, 2020, Kartik Aaryan released the latest episode of his new web show, Koki Poochega. Moreover, Timothee Chalamet's first look for Dune was shared online. Here is today's quick recap of the most popular Bollywood and Hollywood news.

Kartik Aaryan introduces Koki Poochega episode 2

In the second episode of his new web series, Koki Poochega, actor Kartik Aaryan interviewed Gujarat's 'Corona Warrior', Dr. Meemansa Buch.

Dr. Meemansa Buch was one of the first doctors to deal with a Coronavirus patient. In the episode, Kartik Aaryan asks Meemansa about her experience dealing with the disease and he also learns more about the pandemic. Moreover, Dr. Meemansa Buch also debunks many Coronavirus rumours.

Timothee Chalamet's first look in Dune is out

Above is Timothee Chalamet's first look for Dune. Timothee Chalamet also discussed his character, Paul, with a news agency. In his interview, the actor stated that the immediately appealing thing about the script was its amazingly detailed, large scale world-building. Timothee Chalamet's also added that his character, Paul, was on an anti-hero's journey.

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor discuss who will get married first

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, recently played an online challenge and shared the video on social media. This video has now gone viral on Janhvi Kapoor's fan page. In the video, the Dhadak actor and her sister answer several questions. Finally, when asked who will get married first, both the sisters agree that Khushi will be the first to get married.

Sanjay Dutt pledges to feed 1000 families

Coronavirus pandemic is a difficult time for many people. Several actors have already done their best to help those in need. Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he would feed 1000 families during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Urvashi Rautela's music video gets over a million views

Above is Urvashi Rautela music video that has gone viral online. The video was shared on April 9, 2020, and already has over 2 million views. The high octane dance song was sung by Jyotica Tangri.

