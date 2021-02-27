Jungkook’s Blue Hair To Chanyeol's Apology, Top Three Things From K-pop World This Week

K-Pop stars have a massive fan following all around the world and their life updates take social media by a storm. The artists are under the microscope of their fans at all times and want to get their hands on information about them as soon as possible. But if you have missed out on the K-Pop updates this week, here is a list of the top things that went down in the world of K-pop, read on.

Jungkook’s blue hair

Jungkook loves experimenting with fashion and recently he changed his hair again. The musician took the internet by storm when he revealed his new look on Twitter and flaunted his blue hair. He simply captioned the post as, “Dyed myself” and fans could not hold in their excitement over Jungkook’s newest appearance. Take a look at the post below.

EXO’s Chanyeol’s apology

Recently, K-pop band EXO’s Chanyeol issued a statement where he apologised to his fans for causing them concern after a personal scandal last year. It had so happened that in October 2020, an anonymous post was uploaded online where the netizen claimed to be Chanyeol’s ex-girlfriend. The user stated in the now-deleted post that she dated the rapper for three years.

The post further claimed that the two broke up as she discovered he was cheating on her. Chanyeol did not address the controversy even though his fans showed immense concern about the same. So recently, the rapper posted a letter which he started by apologising and thanked the fans for pouring him with love and presents on his birthday in November. He further stated in the post that he will make it up to the fans and they have no reason to worry. Check out the letter posted by him on a social media platform.

Chanyeol posted a heartfelt letter on Lysn under basic for everyone to see. It's been so long since we've last heard a word from him and reading his latest letter brings so much emotions. We've missed him dearly. Glad he is doing fine. Please leave positive messages for him ❤ pic.twitter.com/nSSwlkp852 — 몽상가 세훈☁️ (@reveusehun) February 24, 2021

BTS’ MTV performances

BTS’ latest performance at MTV Unplugged took the internet by a storm. The K-Pop band recently performed some of their latest tracks on MTV Unplugged, marking it as the first performance after the release of their album BE. The performance also marked Suga’s return to the stage who stated that he missed his fans. The boy band also performed a rendition of Coldplay’s famous track Fix You.

